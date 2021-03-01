Coronavirus: Religious bodies promise to sensitize members on vaccines

Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in the country

Immediate-Past General Secretary and Board Member of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC), Rev Dr. Emmanuel Ansah, has reiterated the commitment of the faith-based organizations to sensitize their members on the need to take the COVID-19 jabs.

The government of Ghana received the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, on Wednesday 24th February 2021.



The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of two (2) vaccines that have, so far, been approved and declared as safe-for-use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Addressing Ghanaians in the 24th COVID-19 update address, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, encouraged all faith-based groups, civil society, media, and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the covid-19 vaccination exercise.



“I encourage faith-based groups, civil society, media, and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise. We need all hands on deck to make this a success”, the President said.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s Stakeholders guide forum moderated by Ekourba Gyasi, Rev Dr. Emmanuel Ansah, explained that the faith-based organizations will ensure that all myths surrounding the vaccination is clarified.



Commenting on the linkage between covid-19 and the religious argument ‘666’, Rev Dr. Emmanuel Ansah, who is also Senior Associate Pastor of the Covenant Family Community Church said the biblical ”666” will not be manifested in a vaccine.



“We will go all out and educate our members on the need to take the Covid-19 vaccine. We know some religious persons have likened the vaccination to the “666” in the Bible, we will explain it better to them and let them know that the 666 is not connected to the COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as their spouses took turns today, 1st March 2021, to take the COVID-19 vaccine on live TV.