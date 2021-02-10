Coronavirus: Report recorded cases in your schools – NaSIA urges pre-tertiary institutions

Inspector General of Schools, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu

The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has called on public and private pre-tertiary schools in the country to report all recorded cases of COVID-19 cases in their various schools.

NaSIA, formerly the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) in a press release signed by the Inspector General of Schools, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, indicated that it has received reports indicating that some schools that have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 have refused to disclose the information to the relevant authorities and parents.



“Reports reaching the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), formerly the National Inspectorate Board (NIB), indicate that some schools that have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 have refused to disclose the information either to the relevant authorities and parents. These reports have been received from mostly concerned parents and members of the general public.” parts of the statement read.



Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu advised the management of the schools to take a comprehensive approach in defeating the virus and commit to transparency in reporting recorded cases in schools.



“We are by this press release, strongly urging all schools to adopt an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating our common enemy The Corona Virus, and commit to transparency and full disclosure when a case of covid 19 is recorded in their school premises.”



She then encouraged parents to desist from sending their children to school when they contract the virus and inform school authorities of such cases.



“Parents are also advised not to send their wards to school when they are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and alert the School Authority immediately when a member of the family tests positive.”

Full statement below:



Report recorded cases of COVID-19 in your schools – NaSIA to public, private pre-tertiary schools



Reports reaching the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), formerly the National Inspectorate Board (NIB), indicate that some schools that have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 have refused to disclose the information either to the relevant authorities and parents. These reports have been received from mostly concerned parents and members of the general public.



We are by this press release, strongly urging all schools to adopt an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating our common enemy-The Coronavirus and commit to transparency and full disclosure when a case of COVID-19 is recorded on their school premises.



We also wish to remind all schools that our Team of Inspectors are currently conducting COVID-19 Compliance Inspections in schools nationwide and we count on the cooperation of School Leadership to ensure full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.



As the country continues to record COVID-19 cases, NaSIA remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all learners and staff. We, therefore, urge schools to put all the necessary measures in place to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and report to Ghana Health Service and NaSIA immediately when a case is recorded. Parents are also advised not to send their wards to school when they are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and alert the School Authority immediately when a member of the family tests positive.

For further enquiries, please contact NaSIA via email on info@nasia.gov.gh or via phone on 0302907589/0545732688/0559186382/ 0549137015.



Yours Sincerely,



Hilda Ampadu, phd



Inspector-General of Schools