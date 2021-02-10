Coronavirus Restrictions: Customers struggle with takeaway services

Customers want to seat and eat

Patrons of restaurants and eateries in Accra are struggling to adjust to the new normal of takeaway services.

Despite efforts of operators of such places to offer only packaged services, following the ban on seated services by government to contain the spread of COVID-19, some customers insist on eating in the takeaway packs at the eateries.



Some told the Ghana News Agency that they were used to being offered seated services and found it difficult to carry their meals away.



Others said, they had no eating places at their offices and had no option than to eat where they bought the food.



Mrs Mariam Torshie Abbey, Managing Director of Esther’s Kitchen, said, “Most of our customers come in here and still want to eat at the premises despite the restrictions but we do not allow them. Most of them usually complain but we make them understand that this is the situation at hand so everyone has to obey the restrictions.



“This afternoon, someone came here and did not want to understand the situation at hand, I had to convince him and finally he purchased his food in take-away and left. We are facing this challenge because most of them are not used to the take-away packaging.”

Mrs Abbey said some customers failed to observe COVID-19 safety protocols which she described as “very worrying”. “Some of them refuse to put on their nose masks and if you complain, it seems like you are driving them away from patronising your services,” she said.



Mrs Abbey said sales had drastically reduced because “we targeted people who go out late at night but since the COVID-19 set in, people do not usually go out at night like before so it has made business very slow.”



Mr Oware Sarpong, Manager of “Wok In restaurant,” said customers were made to sit outside the restaurant and place their orders due to the restrictions.



He said take-away packages and delivery services were the only services they provided following the restrictions.



Mr Sarpong said because they were strict on the protocols and not offering seated services, their customer base had declined drastically.

The GNA observed that sets of tables and chairs, which were used for seated services were packed in one room and not in use at the restaurant.



Mr Nii Kpakpo Addo, Assistant Overseer of “Chill out” Pub said the restrictions had negatively affected sales because most clients preferred seated services to take-away packages.



“Before the restrictions, almost all my customers take their drinks here and often with their friends. Now, they do not come to the pub at all because we have been instructed not to encourage seated services and this has also affected my sales.



The Ghana News Agency observed that some eateries, pubs and restaurants have completely shut down after the restrictions.