Coronavirus: Resurge in new infections shoots up active cases to 1,139

Ghana’s coronavirus situation is worsening, with new infections increasing more than four times over the last three weeks.

Delivering the 19th coronavirus address to the nation on Sunday, November 8, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that as of Friday, there have been over 1,000 new cases.



The President revealed that there has been a constant increase in active cases from 398 three weeks ago to 1, 139 active cases as of Friday, November 6, 2020.



Also, average daily cases have been rising – from 25 cases per day to over 100 within the last two weeks.



The number of fatalities from the virus in Ghana stands at 320.



“These figures, obviously, give cause for concern in view of what is happening in Europe and America following the outbreak of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many other countries,” the President said.

The President attributes the resurgence of the infections to failure of many members of the public to adhere to the preventive protocols.



“There is a reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols which accounts for the increase in infections. Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down,” the President stated.



He reminded Ghanaians that, now more than ever, there is the need to adhere to the preventive protocols of mask-wearing, the use of sanitizer, hand washing and social distancing.



