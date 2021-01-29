Coronavirus: Rise in cases due to elections, accept responsibility – Prophet Oduro to govt

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, has blamed politicians for the jump in the Coronavirus cases in Ghana.

He attributed the rise in the cases to the campaign activities during last year’s elections after some of the people who attended campaign events violated the protocols outlined to deal with the virus.



He also lashed out at the lawmakers who engaged in disturbances in parliament during the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament on January 7.



He noted that they failed to observe the protocols in the chamber that day.



The government has expressed deep concerns following the spike in the active cases of the virus lately.



The country has 390 deaths, as of January 25, 2021, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The active cases stand at 3,940.



The country’s cumulative cases stood at 63,883 after more than 757,000 tests.



Ghanaians have been urged to observe all the protocols outlined to deal with the virus.



In one of his sermons recently, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro blamed the political leaders for the development and asked the government to take the blame.



He said, “Never tell me that these spikes just jumped up. I am telling you that this is as a result of your political dancing and vuvuzela blowing. Don’t be a hypocrite."

“They must take responsibility, look at the way everybody is in nose mask, everybody washes the hands, sanitizes their hands. If you want us to bring those videos back, we will. Take responsibility.”



He added: “Suddenly, coronavirus had jumped. It was already, all the time, spreading. During the campaign, during the inauguration, coronavirus was still spreading."



“I am telling the government to be an example. Don’t tell me that when you were campaigning there was no coronavirus. When the people were fighting in parliament where social distancing was? When people were chewing paper and sitting on other people where did they know there was coronavirus.



“In September, in October in November in December, it was spreading. During campaign during inauguration, corona was still spreading. I am telling the government to lead by example. Don’t tell me that when you are campaigning there was no coronavirus, when the people were fighting there was no corona.”