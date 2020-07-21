General News

Coronavirus: SHS students happy writing WASSCE – Africa Education Watch

File photo

Education policy think tank, Africa Education Watch, says a research conducted in over 200 schools revealed that students in the various Senior High Schools are happy to be taking the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Executive Director for Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, who said this in an interview with Atinka FM’s Ekourba Gyasi explained that the think tank embarked on the research to monitor the national response after schools reopened for final year students to take their exit exams following the outbreak of COVID-19.



Kofi Asare explained that preliminary findings of the research revealed that the students are bent on writing their WASSCE exams to be able to further their studies in the university.



“We have conducted a research in over 200 schools to monitor the national response after schools reopened for final year students to take their exit exams following the outbreak of covid-19 and in all the 200 schools, so far the preliminary findings shows that the students are happy to be sitting for the exams which is evident as they are all fixated on writing the exams at all cost. The common response is that they are all eager to enter into the university”, he added.

Asked whether or not the outbreak of coronavirus will not affect the students psychologically, Kofi Asare, said the psychological make-up of students differ from that of adults and that based on the research majority of the students are happy to be in School just because they want to write the examinations and move to the university.



The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced today, July 20, 2020.



Over 313,837 SHS finalists are sitting for the WASSCE across Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.