Coronavirus: Select Committee on Education never received any briefing - Dr Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South

Ranking Member of the Parliament Select Committee on Education has disclosed that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Akufo-Addo government has never involved the Committee in any decision making in matters regarding Education.

According to him, the Parliament Select Committee on Education in all honest has not received any briefing on decisions being taken on Education, even though the Committee is also a key relevant stakeholder.



“I am a member of the Parliament Select Committee on Education and honestly since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have not received any briefing on it as a Committee,” he disclosed.



“Nobody has said anything to us and nobody has asked for our views as a Committee but then I also believe we are stakeholders. We are also a stakeholder and after all, we have oversight responsibility on any and everything to do with education in this country and so ideally, we should not be hearing about decisions being made regarding education in the public domain,” he complained.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr. Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, insisted that the government should have fed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education with information.



He added that at least the leadership of the Parliamentary Select Committee should be apprised about what us going on in education since the outbreak of the COVID-19.



“...they don’t regard us a relevant stakeholder in education and as I have said, since the outbreak of the COVID-19, I am yet to hear any briefing or receive any document or get any report as a member of the Select Committee on Education," he maintained.

