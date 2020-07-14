General News

Coronavirus: Six students at Kwahu Bepong SHS isolated

Six (6) students of Kwahu Bepong Senior High School in the Eastern Region have been isolated over suspected Coronavirus infection.

Samples of the Students have been taken for testing.



The cases in BESCO bring to 15 the total number of students isolated over Coronavirus in the Kwahu South District .



Nine (9) students with Mpraeso Senior High School were Isolated last week by officials of the Ghana Health Service.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM Tuesday, the Kwahu South Municipal Education Director Ofosu Kwakye told Morning Show Host Omansomfo Kwabena Asante that, results of the samples are expected to be released this week.



He said this will help determine the next line of action with regards to contact tracing and case management.



He urged parents and students to, however, remain calm.

Mr. Ofosu Kwakye said adequate measures have been put in place in all Senior High Schools in the district to contain the situation should any student tests positive.



He said students who test positive will write their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE ) in designated isolation centers. The Education Director stated that Counseling and Guidance units in all Senior High Schools in the district have been instructed to provide psychological support for students gripped with nosophobia.



Kwahu South District has recorded 22 confirmed cases of Coronavirus after recording its first case on June 25, 2020.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Covid-19 Cases count has hit 960 with 856 recoveries and discharges. The death toll still remains 10 in the July 11,2020 update by the regional Health Directorate.



29 out of 33 districts and Municipalities in the region have recorded cases.

