Coronavirus: Social distancing is a priority – Headmaster

Some students of Rombless Academy Primary School in class

Mr. Simon Assum-Ahensah, the Headmaster of Rombless Academy Primary School in the Sunyani Municipality on Monday said the school has prioritised social distancing as an effective remedy to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kuotokrom, a community in the Municipality that the school was religiously complying with all health and safety protocols, including wearing of nose masks, as well as handwashing with soap under running by pupils and teachers.



“We also check the body temperatures of teachers and pupils before they are allowed to enter the classrooms”, he added.



Mr. Assum-Ahensah expressed appreciation to parents for the high school enrolment, and assured of the safety of their children while in the school environment.

He also praised parents for providing their children with nose masks and hand sanitizers to protect them from a possible contraction of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Assum-Ahensah said the number of kindergarten pupils registered for “my first day at school was high”, and advised parents to visit the school regularly to know the academic performance of their children.



Mrs. Beatrice Fosuah, the Proprietress of the school, commended parents for preparing their children to resume school and assured them that all necessary measures had been put in place to prevent any outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the school.