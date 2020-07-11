General News

Coronavirus: Spare us the protocols, only way out is to limit human mobility - Kwesi Pratt to govt

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has called on government to, as a matter of urgency, restrict the movement of Ghanaians in order to curb the COVID-19.

Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt wondered why the government is not taking strict measures to ensure a reduction in the infection rate of the virus.



Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 23, 834 with 19,212 recoveries and 135 deaths.



Mr. Pratt was disgusted over the current number of cases trickling in and the fact that the disease is affecting governmment appointees and other leaders of the country.



He made reference to the Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe who was recently discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after reportedly contracting the disease.



Mr. Dan Botwe was admitted in the Medical Centre with pneumonia-like symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Narrating his ordeal to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said; "I didn't suspect it was COVID...when I was going to UGMC I didn't know I had COVID. To the best of my knowledge I followed all the COVID protocols but the fact that it could happen, we should continue to be extra careful...the precautions we took and this happened; it's surprising," he intimated.



He urged Ghanaians to take the disease seriously saying ''if I have been infected after all the precautions I took; we cannot be careful enough. The virus is not for high profile people and we need to get rid of such misconceptions''.



Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly called Napo, also contracted the disease and has recovered.



Due to the spike in the virus infections in the country, several State agencies and companies like BOST, COCOBOD, Ghana Standard Authority and Finance Ministry among others have shut down operations as a result of the pandemic.





Speaking on the same programme, Kwesi Pratt asked the government to ''spare us (Ghanaians) the protocols. Of course, it helps; when you wear the mask, it really helps. I am wearing the mask as I am talking...but it is not something to fight against the disease for it to be over. The only way out is limiting human mobility''.



''Who washes his hand than Dan Botwe like he earlier explained? Who uses hand sanitizer than Dan Botwe and so on? But he has the disease. The Ministry of Health who brought the protocols, can somebody tell the Minister doesn't follow the protocols? I admit the Minister strictly adheres to the protocols but he has been infected. The health Professionals at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who understand the disease more than me and you have the disease. Do you think those experts at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital don't obey the protocols?'' he questioned.



''We don't have vaccine nor a cure. The disease also doesn't have legs to walk. It is when people walk that it moves. So, the only way to curb the disease is to limit the mobility of human beings...The evidence is that you can observe all the protocols but will still contract the disease,” he added.

