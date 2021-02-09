Coronavirus: Speaker suspends Parliamentary sittings for three weeks

Parliament House of Ghana

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has suspended sitting in the House for the next three weeks effective Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

This is a result of the surge in cases of COVID-19 that has plagued some Members of Parliament and their staff.



A communication issued by the Speaker of Parliament noted that some 17 MPs have tested positive for COVID-19 while 151 staff and ancillary workers have also had their results return back as positive.



Despite this, the Appointments Committee of Parliament will go ahead to conduct its vetting of ministerial nominees slated for Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



The House, according to a communication by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will resume business on March 2, 2021.

Read the Speaker's communique below.







