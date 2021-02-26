Coronavirus: St. Anthony Hospital temporarily shutdown to new services

File Photo: Coronavirus

The St Anthony Hospital in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has been partially closed down due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

A statement signed by Mr Raphael Tumawu, Administrator of the Hospital, said the decision to partially close down the hospital was taken after consultations with the Diocesan Director of Health Services, the Municipal Director of Health Services and other stakeholders.



It said the decision was part of measures to ensure quality health care delivery and to strengthen the systems towards the handling of coronavirus patients at the facility.



The statement said the shutdown would allow for the disinfection of the facility to break the chain of transmission of the virus.



The statement outlined some key decisions the hospital had taken, including the non-admission of new emergency patients and Out-Patients Departments clients and the temporary closure of the maternity unit to new clients during the period of disinfection.



It said, however, patients already on admission at the emergency unit and other units would continue to receive care.

"Antenatal (ANC) clients are encouraged to contact their respective Personal Midwives for further directions," it added.



The statement further advised all clients to access healthcare at any sister healthcare facilities and that "management would communicate the completion of the disinfection exercise in due course."



It advised staff and the public to adhere to the standard safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.



The Ketu North Municipality as of February 14 recorded a total of 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease.