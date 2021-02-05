Coronavirus: Student tests positive at Akyem Oda, cases at AIS now 44

File photo: All infected students are currently in isolation

A Senior High School student at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region has tested positive for Covid-19.

The student is in isolation for the management of his case.



Meanwhile, the cases recorded from Akosombo International School (AIS) in Asuogyaman District have increased from 29 to 44. The majority are students.



This was after the management of the school conducted mass testing for students, teaching and non-teaching staff in the school.



Starr News sources indicate that the infected students and teachers have been quarantined in a hotel at Akosombo for management of their cases.



The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu confirmed the cases.

Currently, the Eastern Region has 174 active cases of Covid-19.



Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has increased from 433 to 440 in the latest update by GHS last night.



35 are in critical condition while 98 are severely ill.



696 new cases recorded have sent the active Case count to 6,086.



The second wave of the virus is spreading faster and more deadly compelling government to reintroduce restrictions on public gatherings.