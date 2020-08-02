Regional News

Coronavirus: T.I Ahmadiyya Girls at Asokore strengthen measures

The school's authorities say the measure is to ensure the protection of students against the virus

T.I Ahmadiyya Girls Senior High School, female premier second cycle school located at Asokore in the Sekyere East District has embarked on stringent measures in response to government’s preventive and protective measures on the novel coronavirus disease.

Hajia Ayesha N. Boakye, Headmistress of the school briefing the media said the measures needed to be strengthened in order to assure parents and guardians of the protection of the children against the disease.



She said internal rapid response team which included teachers and health officials from the district health directorate had been established in the school to regulate, monitor and manage the students’ health and wellbeing, as studies was on-going.



The Headmistress said an isolation center had been established on the campus to help manage situations of suspected case of covid-19 cases.



“So far we have 22 students at the isolation center. These are students who reported late after the school resumed sessions for the final years”, she noted.



“These students are kept at the isolation for two weeks and are allowed to join their colleagues in class and dormitories when they have not shown any signs and symptoms of the covid-19 – since we know the incubation period of the disease is 14 days”, Hajia Boakye emphasised.

She commended the Alumni, the PTA and other partners such as the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission Hospital at Asokore and the district health directorate, among others who have supported the school with donations of protective items such as veronica buckets, tissues, detergents, hand sanitisers and others.



Hajia Boakye said Day Students were compulsorily housed as boarders in order to prevent the contraction and spread of the disease.



The school has 447 final year students with 30 of them being Day Students and has recorded no confirmed covid-19 case.



It was observed, there was strong social distancing of the students, wearing of nose masks by the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff, veronica buckets installed at key points for hand washing with soap and hand drying with tissues as well as hand sanitisers in provision, gun thermometers being tested on the students and persons in entry through the main entrance.

Source: Gideon Ebbah, Contributor

