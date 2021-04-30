Coronavirus: Tain NADMO Directorate intensifies education

The team also distributed re-useable nose masks to members of the public

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Tain District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has intensified Public education and sensitization on the coronavirus disease in the district as residents particularly traders in the area continue to flout the preventive protocols.

As part of the sensitization derive, the staff of the Organization have taken to the various market centers in the district to encourage the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19.



According to the District Director of NADMO, Mr. Oppong Andrews if the preventive etiquette of the pandemic is not intensified, there could be another wave of infection hence the need for the exercise targeting market centers in the district.



He observed that most people had refused to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures especially the use of nose masks with excuses that they are tired of wearing it or the virus exist no more.

He called on all members of the public to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help in curbing the virus.



