Coronavirus: ‘Take the vaccine when it is your turn’ – Akufo-Addo appeals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal for the citizenry to take their coronavirus shots when they get the opportunity.

In his 64th independence address, Akufo-Addo lauded the collective effort that had gone into combating the virus till vaccines arrived two weeks ago.



“Collectively my fellow Ghanaians, we all worked to ensure a relatively favourable situation with respect to the virus when it first broke out. In as much as our active case count has recently risen, I appeal to all of you to help ensure its decline. We did that before and we can do it again.



“Yes, the first vaccines have arrived in the country and they have begun to be deployed and I appeal passionately to each one of you to take the vaccine when it is your turn,” he stressed.



Akufo-Addo became the first person to be vaccinated earlier this week when he took his jab at the 37 Military Hospital along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo.



Ghana received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India late last month. The consignment was under the WHO-led COVAX facility, which continues to deliver supplies across the continent.

Ghana’s national vaccination rollout enters day five today with shots distributed predominantly to health outfits in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.



President Akufo-Addo, however, cautioned that there is the need to continue respect for virus protocols in place to help curb spread of the pandemic.



“But however we cannot afford to let go of enhanced hygiene and mask wearing protocols which should define our way of living. These protocols have not only helped in the fight against COVID-19 but have also helped ensure that cholera for example is no longer a health concern,” he said.



