Coronavirus: Tarkwa Old Students Association support alma mater

Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng handing over the items to the Headmistress of TARSCO

The Tarkwa Past Students Association (TARPSA) has donated thousands of cedis worth of items to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in the school.

The sanitary items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) include, 1000 branded face masks, 1000, hand sanitizers, 40 face shields, 40 liquid soap, tissues, rubbing alcohol and disinfectants.



The donation, which made on 23rd July, 2020 was also aimed at supporting government’s efforts in ensuring that students are adequately protected against the pandemic and enhance academic work.



Presenting the items to the Headmistress of the school, President of TARPSA, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng expressed the readiness of the group to give back to their alma mater to help fight the pandemic.



She advised the students to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols seriously, adding that “you have collective responsibility to protect yourselves and your colleagues so that you can concentrate on your studies. The Past Students of TARSCO have considered your welfare in making the sacrifice to provide the PPEs and items that would prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the school environment.



“Our donation is to support the efforts of government and we commend government for making the needed investment to protect students in our schools from contracting Coronavirus.”



The Headmistress of the School, Ms Paulina Manu, thanked the members of TARPSA for their continuous support to the school.

She assured the group that the school would put the items to good use and ensure that the students observe the legislated precautions outlined by government.



In addition to the Covid-19 donation, the members of TARPSA handed over the Language Laboratory which was refurbished by the 1992 year group and the School Library which was refurbished jointly by the 1978 and 2004 year groups to the school.



Mr Alfred K. Kennedy of the 1974 Year Group who is a Past Student of the School was commended for donating two (2) computers that are being used at the School’s Library.



On his part, Mr Opoku Boateng, the Assistant Headmaster of TARSCO asked the students to take their studies seriously to enable contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation.



“When you leave the school, you must become active members of TARPSA so that you can also help your alma mater,” he added.

Source: Michael Addo, Contributor

