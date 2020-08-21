Regional News

Coronavirus: Taskforce sensitizes tricycle riders on health and safety protocols

File photo

The Sunyani COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce in collaboration with the Sunyani Traditional Council has engaged the leadership of the Sunyani Municipal branch of the Tricycle Riders Association to deepen their knowledge on the pandemic.

The meeting further aimed at sensitizing them on strengthening health and safety protocols and precautions to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the Municipality and how best they could adhere to comply with the directives and protocols to protect themselves and others from contracting the viral disease.



In an address, Nana Kwame Addai Kuntunma IV, the Nifahene of Sunyani Traditional Area stated the commercial tricycle business was important due to the indispensable nature of their services in the society.



He, therefore, underscored the need to sensitize them on the COVID-19 protocols and advised them to observe road safety rules and regulations as well to reduce accidents.

Mr. Kofi Adom Manu, a representative of the STC on the Taskforce told the riders to avoid operating in the central business district of Sunyani to lessen human and vehicular traffic.



Mr. Eric Yaw Atanga, the Sunyani Municipal chairman of the association assured members of the association that they would comply with all directives and obediently adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as well.



He said the association had 173 members spread across Abesim, Sunyani, Kuotokrom and New Dormaa and promised its executives would be monitoring to ensure the members always go about their businesses as law-abiding members.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.