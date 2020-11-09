Coronavirus: Tax waiver for health workers extended to end of year

File photo of a group of health workers

President Akufo-Addo has announced the extension of tax incentives for frontline health workers till the end of the year.

In his 19th national address on the measures the government has put in place to deal with the virus, he said the extension will cover the months of October, November, and December.



“I am happy to announce that the incentive package for health workers has been extended to the end of the year. This means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the months of October, November, and December.”



Also, they will continue to receive the 50% per cent allowance of their basic salary till the end of the year.

“Again, all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, will continue to receive the additional allowance of fifty per cent (50%) of their basic salary per month, for the months of October, November and December.”



He said the government is trying to mitigate against the effects of the pandemic, by putting in place a number of measures to cushion ordinary Ghanaians and businesses.



“Government has extended the policy of free access to water for all households across the country until December, as well as fully absorbing electricity bills for one million active lifeline customers for the same period. The Communication Service Tax has also been reduced from nine per cent to five per cent, effective September 2020”, he added,