Health News

Coronavirus: The 14 most common symptoms in Ghana

Cough was the most popular symptom, according to the GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has published a list of the most common Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms in Ghana.

At a press briefing today in Accra, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye said out of Ghana’s 3,617 active cases, 69% are asymptomatic and 31% have symptoms.



He added that out of the cases with symptoms, 94% of the patients were admitted to hospital for treatment while the remainder “are fine”.



Dr Aboagye also disclosed that cough was the most popular symptom, followed by headache, fever and general weakness.



He said: “These are the symptoms that one has to look out for. If you start seeing these things, you should check and see… Of course some of these things may also mimic the same way Malaria and other diseases can also present”.



He further advised the general public to watch out for these symptoms because early detection and treatment could prevent complications and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

The most common Coronavirus symptoms in Ghana are:



1. Cough



2. Headache



3. Fever



4. General weakness

5. Chills or sweats



6. Difficulty breathing



7. Chest pain



8. Loss of taste



9. Diarrhea

10. Altered consciousness



11. Loss of smell



12. Sore throat



13. Runny nose



14. Abdominal pain

WHO Advisory



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways.



In an advisory on its website, the WHO says, most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization.



The WHO’s most common symptoms also include: fever, dry cough and tiredness.



“People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home. On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days,” the WHO advises.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.