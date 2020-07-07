General News

Coronavirus: This might just be the beginning - Ghanaian doctor

At least four doctors in Ghana have died during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the country’s medical association.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has started 14 days of self-isolation. He had been exposed to an individual who has since tested positive for Covid-19.



Alex Menka, who works in the city Tema, is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for the virus. So far, the country has recorded more than 21,000 cases.



Dr Menka tells BBC Outside Source there needs to be a faster turnaround for test results.



"It took about two weeks before the patient's results came back. He was with us for that time because of the delay [in getting test results]. Eventually, when it came in, we moved him to the treatment centre.

We have what I call basic PPE – my nose mask is on, I wear gloves if I have to examine a patient, and I don't get too close. We use it for strongly-suspected cases.



Where I work (which is a private hospital) we procure PPE ourselves with the money we generate from the hospital business. So we have to be judicious about using it.



I’m trying not to be pessimistic but I'm also being realistic. When people begin to be complacent and they relax – that's when the virus makes more inroads. This might just be the beginning."

