Coronavirus: Traditional Caterers assure GTA of total adherence to safety protocols

Leadership of GTCA in a group picture with GTA officials

Source: Ghana Traditional Caterers Association

The National President of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association GTCA, Francis Nana Kwasi Owusu Edusei has paid a courtesy call on the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman and President of GHATOF, Madam Bella Ahu.

He made the call during a three-day familiarization tour in the Greater Accra Region



The National President who paid the courtesy call with some of his National Executives first paid a courtesy call on the President of their mother body, Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), Madam Bella Ayayee Ahu on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021.



The GTCA are members of GHATOF with over Twenty Thousand (20,000) membership across the Sixteen (16) regions of Ghana preparing different Ghanaian traditional foods to sell to organisations and the general public.



In his address, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of GTA assured the Traditional Caterers of his agency and the Minister of Tourism designate’s support for the association. He also appealed to the Association to at all times observe the COVID-19 health protocols and make sure their customers do same. Mrs. Bella Ahu, the President of GHATOF on her part admonished the Traditional Caterers to find innovative ways of reaching out to their customers in these challenging times.

In his response, the National President of the Association, Nana Edusei assured the CEO of GTA that the Association with the support of the GTA and their mother body; GHATOF will soon embark on a Regional Sensitization and Educational Tour to educate members on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols.



The President confirmed that as an Association whose business is to cook for the public, they have a responsibility to make sure they are safe and their customers are safe too.



Also present at the meeting were; Mr. Ekow Sampson, GTA Ag. Deputy CEO (Operations), Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, GHATOF Executive Secretary, Nana Amoah Ansong, National PRO, Victor Osei Owusu, General Secretary and Nana Asare Bediako (National Treasurer).

