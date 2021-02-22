Coronavirus: Traditional rites and festivals cannot go on as usual - Volta Region House of Chiefs

Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Harry Attipoe

The Volta Region House of Chiefs has appealed to traditional authorities to regulate customary ceremonies and rites to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Harry Attipoe, the Registrar, said while the House recognised the importance of traditional rites, there was also the need to ensure regular compliance with the prescribed COVID-19 preventive measures in the organization of such rites and ceremonies.



The plea for support of the government’s effort was contained in a release signed by the Registrar to the Presidents of Traditional Councils in the Volta Region and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



“The Volta Region House of Chiefs is concerned at the rate at which the second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading in the country. Togbewo stands in solidarity with the procedures and measures taken by the government to curtail or control the spread of the virus.



“We as custodians of the various traditional areas cannot look unconcerned while the burden lies solely on the Government.



“All traditional festivals should be suspended with immediate effect. Rites that are associated with traditional festivals and religious days are to be restricted to indoors with fewer numbers.

“The House knows that these rites are important to our institution, but the times are such that we cannot continue to do things as usual,” Mr Attipoe said.



He said, “The House urges all Presidents of the various traditional Councils and areas to work hand in hand by complimenting government efforts in fighting the pandemic.”



The House also called for collaboration with the security agencies in checking public gatherings, and adherence to the essential coronavirus protocols of social distancing, use of nose masks, thorough hand washing, and the use of hand sanitisers.



“Togbewo, the only way to defeat this pandemic is to exhibit self-discipline and to follow the laid down modus operandi,” Mr Attipoe Mr Attipoe stated.