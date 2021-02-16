Coronavirus: Treat every Ghanaian not wearing nose mask as a 'criminal & national disaster' - Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo says any Ghanaians who refuses to wear his or her nose mask should be treated as a "criminal".

According to him, such people shouldn't be treated with kid gloves but rather must be locked up with criminals because their attitude will result in the death of some innocent Ghanaians.



He made this comment while discussing COVID-19 and matters arising on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh, Mr. Kusi Boafo expressed utter worry over the character of some Ghanaians towards the disease.



He wondered why, in spite of the increasing cases in the country, there are some Ghanaians who still don't wear their nose masks to protect themselves and others from contracting and/or spreading the disease.

He called on the security forces to arrest any person who is seen not wearing his or her nose mask.



''That person is a nation wrecker. Let's declare them a national disaster and add them to the criminals and outlaw these things. We're tired of giving advices . . . Let's be serious or else the disease will kill us," he stated.



