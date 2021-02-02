Coronavirus: Trotros safer than weddings and funerals – Awudu Mahama

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama has asserted that there was nothing wrong with President Akufo-Addo’s decision to place a ban on weddings, funerals and other social gatherings whilst leaving Churches and Mosques open.

He believes this is a rational decision as social gatherings especially, weddings and funerals are hotspots for the transmission of the virus as compared to churches and mosques which he described as safe zones.



After the President’s 23rd address to the nation on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he was criticised for keeping churches open whilst placing a ban on social gatherings, especially weddings. Most critics are of the view weddings take place in churches and they [Churches] must also be closed down if weddings are said to be transmission grounds for the virus.



Awudu Mahama commenting on these criticisms said, “I have been to funerals and weddings and it is more likely to spread the virus there than in mosques and churches. After weddings and funerals, everyone removes his/her mask to sit around a table and eat. They talk freely and that is where I suspect the virus spreads the most.



Awudu Mahama made this known on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM.



When you sit in trotro you are supposed to respect the safety protocols. And if you mask up, it is safer to be in the trotro than go to a funeral”.



He explained that one spends less time in churches and in mosques than at weddings and other social gatherings. “When you go to the church and mosque, you pray in your mask and go home. It is safer than going to a funeral and wedding where you take off your mask to eat”.

On his accord, if every Ghanaian adheres to safety protocols, “we will fight the virus”.



President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has once again placed a ban on all social gatherings.



According to the President, the average positive cases of COVID-19 per day, in a space of two (2) weeks has increased from 200 to 700 and warrants the re-introduction of restrictions in the country.



Addressing the nation, President Akufo-Addo said, “Weddings, funerals, parties, theatrical performances are banned until further notice. However, private burials with a maximum of 25 people are permitted.



Churces and mosques must enforce to the latter the 2 hour duration and 1 meter social distancing, the use of sanitizers and liquid soap”.