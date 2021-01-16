Coronavirus: Upper East Region records 89 active cases

File photo

The Upper East Region has recorded a total of 89 active cases of COVID-19 from three Municipalities and three Districts, a situation report on the virus from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Region said.

Out of the number, 45 are from the Bolgatanga Municipality, 31 from the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, two from the Kassena-Nankana West District, nine from Bongo district and one each from the Bolgatanga East District and Builsa North Municipality.



The report, compiled by the Regional Director of the GHS, Dr Emmanuel Dzotsi and his team as at January 14, 2021, noted that “Fifteen of the active cases are currently on admission at the treatment centre, the rest are being managed at home.”



It said 94 contacts had been listed for the new cases, and were followed up, noting that the total Municipalities and Districts with recorded cases were 13 out of the 15 Municipalities and Districts in the Region.



On the status of laboratory results per case by Districts, the report indicated that the Bawku Municipality recorded 126 suspected cases, five turned out positive and 112 were negative while nine results were pending.



Bawku West had 52, one was positive, 39 came out negative and 12 were pending, Binduri had seven suspected cases, one was positive and six negatives, while Bolgatanga East had 34 suspected cases, one positive, 26 negative and seven pending.

The Bolgatanga Municipality had 2044 suspected cases, 174 were positive, 1670 were negative, and 200 results were pending.



The Bongo District also recorded 413, out of which 34 were positive, 327 negatives and 52 results pending, whereas the Builsa North Municipality had 31 suspected, two positives, 25 negatives, pending four results.



Builsa South on the other hand, had 36 suspected cases, two positives, 32 negatives, pending two results, while the Kassena-Nankana Municipality had 586 cases, 39 positives, and 528 negatives, pending results of 19 persons.



Out of 26 suspected cases from the Garu District, results of 13 persons came out negative, pending 13 yet to be released, the Kassena-Nankana West District also recorded 128 suspected cases, and six were positive, and 116 negatives, pending six results.



The Nabdam District had 17 suspected cases, one positive, 12 negatives pending four results to be released, 35 were recorded in the Pusiga District, one positive without any pending results.

Talensi and Tempane Districts recorded 634 and seven suspected cases respectively, 245 were positive in the Talensi District, 293 were negative pending 96 results, whereas the Tempane District had no positive case as five turned negative pending results of two people.



According to the report, Dr Dzotsi and his team had met with all District Directors of Health Services and Medical Superintendents to strategize and reverse the resurgence of the pandemic in the Region.



The report noted that poor adherence to COVID-19 protocols amongst public and health workers, ineffective triaging or sorting of patients according to their needs in health facilities among others were some of the challenges they faced.



It called on members of the public to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive protocols, emphasising on the use of face masks, regular handwashing with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and ensure social distancing.