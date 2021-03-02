Coronavirus Vaccination: 140,000 to be vaccinated in Greater Kumasi and Obuasi

Bawumia taking his jab on Monday

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is targeting to inoculate about 140, 000 people in the Greater Kumasi and Obuasi areas in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the region.

The Region has taken delivery of 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first mass vaccination exercise but health authorities are anticipating 10 per cent wastage in the course of the two weeks exercise.



Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, Regional Director of Health Services, made this known to journalists at a media briefing ahead of the launch of the exercise at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene is expected to take the first jab in the region to pave way for the mass vaccination to commence.



A total of 112 vaccination teams including vaccinators and social mobilizers would be deployed for the exercise in designated facilities, according to Dr. Tinkorang.

He entreated the public to disregard the myths and misconceptions being circulated about the vaccine and take part in the exercise.



Dr Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), said the procurement of the vaccine was an important step towards eradicating the virus and urged the public to cooperate with health authorities.



He said the misconception about the vaccines was a huge challenge that required that all stakeholders doubled their efforts to overcome the anti-vaccine campaigners to ensure a successful exercise.



Dr Ankobea however, cautioned that the vaccine was not a replacement for the existing safety protocols and that it was to complement them to reduce the risk of transmission.