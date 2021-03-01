Coronavirus Vaccination: GMA praises Akufo-Addo for taking first jab

President Akufo-Addo took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on live TV earlier today

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea says President Akufo-Addo has set a great example as leader of the country for publicly taking the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical doctor indicated that because of numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine, “then our leaders taking the vaccine first is a good example. They must demonstrate the vaccine is of high quality.



The President, his wife and leaders taking the vaccine first it is a good example. We’re waiting for the Ghana Health Service to bring out the comprehensive plan for the public roll out”, he reiterated.



He defended that the same vaccine will be administered to all Ghanaians and asked the citizenry to ignore claims leaders will be injected with water on live television.



“The same medicine is being given to all people. How can one say we are injecting others with water and others with the vaccine? This will not happen anyways. What will be gained if that is done? The Ghana Health Service will not even look on for that to happen. It will not happen in Ghana, never”, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

Proving the safety of the vaccine further, he shared that the GMA was involved in the acquisition process of the vaccine and will also help in its administration. “One Tuesday, doctors in Kumasi will also take jabs of the vaccine. All doctors are happy and ready to take the vaccine.



President Nana Akufo-Addo and first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on March 1 2020, took their first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine publicly.



The move to take the vaccine publicly is aimed to assured Ghanaians of its safety, dispelling rumors that they cause infertility in both men and women.



Speaking during his 24th address to the nation on measures being taken to fight the coronavirus disease, Akufo-Addo said: “Our domestic regulatory agency, FDA, one of the most reputable in Africa and in the world, has certified the safe use of the vaccine. It will not do so if it had any reservations about the safety of the vaccine, and I have gone on record as saying that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA.”