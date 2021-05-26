Coronavirus Vaccination: We’re impressed with turnout for 2nd dose – Dr. Aboagye DaCosta

Dr Da Costa Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Da Costa Aboagye says the number of people turning out for the second doses of vaccines, indicates that Ghanaians now understand the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.

He shared that the turnout at the various centres for the second doses of the COVID-19 jab has been impressive.



Out of the over 350,000 doses of vaccines made available, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta revealed that 300,000 doses have been administered within 5 days.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said “The vaccination process is going very well. We planned on embarking on the vaccination from the 19th to the 26th. Today is the 26th and normally we have a wrap-up period so we add about 1 or 2 days for a normal wrap up and that is what we have announced that it is going to happen till the 28th.



I am sure that by Friday, we will be done with the wrap-up. We only had about 360,000 doses for distribution so you can tell that with 300,000 administered, the patronage has been high. And this is about 5 days since we started. So, you can say that people have really patronized the vaccines. On the first day, people even cued at the centres and I think that people are now gradually understanding that they really need the vaccine and that can help us reduce the infection rates”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta has advised all who are due for their second dose to visit their centres to get them.



Ghana on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 commenced phase two of its mass vaccination against COVID-19 in 43 vaccination centres across the country.



The health officials are expected to administer a total of 350,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to Ghana through the COVAX facility.



Scores of persons who took their first jabs about two months ago and expected to receive their second jabs rushed to the vaccination centres on day one of the exercise to complete their immunization program.