Coronavirus: Vaccination has its root in Africa - Former Health Minister

Ghana is expected to have the new vaccines by March 2021

A former Health Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Sefwi Wiaso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has disclosed that the creation of vaccines actually started in Africa.

He says though the methods of its application were crude, they proved to be very effective when they were applied in the olden days to fight smaller diseases like smallpox and other African diseases.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained the whites got to know about it when our forefathers introduced it during their slave trade period and they were found to be effective.



"If Africans have invested a lot into its studies, the vaccine for even COVID-19 might have been found in Africa," he added.



Research has shown that masking up contributes about 70 percent of the fight against the disease, and if we are all to follow the simple instructions of the safety protocol the numbers will tumble highly.



The more reason I have proposed that we visit though controversial schools under trees system to protect the students.

According to him basic research has shown that another effective way of fighting the disease is an open-air system where there is proper ventilation and the open-air system through the schools under trees system will help if we try that approach.



As of February 01, 2021, no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ghana, as against the 1,583 cases the previous day.



So far a total of 416 casualties and 61,236 recoveries have been recorded in the country. Overall cases have reached its highest at 67,010, with Greater Accra the most affected region.



On January 31, 2021, the highest daily increase in cases was recorded in Ghana at 1,583.