Coronavirus Vaccine: You set a good example – WHO Boss to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Jab President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received his jab on Monday, March 1

Wed, 3 Mar 2021 Source: 3 News

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for showing leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

His comment comes after Mr Akufo-Addo and his wife took the vaccines on Monday, March 1.

The event was carried live on television.

In a tweet, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “I salute the example set by President @NAkufoAddo in receiving the first #COVID19 vaccination through the #COVAX Facility.

“Your leadership is key to promoting confidence in this life-saving tool in Flag of Ghana & across Africa.”

