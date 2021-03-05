Coronavirus Vaccines: Ghana receives 50,000 more doses from India

Ghana has now taken stock of 650,000 doses of the vaccines from India

Ghana has taken stock of 50,000 more doses of the coronavirus vaccines from India, in fulfilment of a promise made by the India High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, on Monday, March 1, 2021, at a 'Mask up a Child' campaign in Accra.

Receiving the masks this morning, in the company of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the new doses is a "noteworthy support to our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the very cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India."



She added that this step should give Ghanaians the reassurance that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is bent on doing all that is necessary to get enough vaccines for the targeted 20 million people of this country.



"Permit me to also use this medium to assure the Ghanaian people that the President of the Republic and his Government are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least, 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to effectively inoculate the population. Indeed, we are resolute in our determination and will utilize both bilateral and multilateral arrangements to attain this objective," she said.



She also called on more people to support their efforts in attaining such a great feat.

"I will thus encourage friends and partners of Ghana to continue rallying support for Government’s efforts," she said.



In total, Ghana has received 650,000 doses of vaccines for the coronavirus fight. The first batch of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Ghana on February 24, 2021, making it the first country in the world to receive them.



The President has also said that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is in the process of certifying more vaccines for use in the country although two main vaccines have been approved so far: AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V.