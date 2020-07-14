General News

Coronavirus: We Are On A Time Bomb Waiting To Explode - Anim Piesie

A Member of the NDC Communication team, Bernard Anim Piesie has accused the ruling NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of sending the country into doom by politically strategizing issues around the COVID-19 pandemic for their personal gains.

He said the country would not have seen much death and calamities surrounding the disease had government provided health personnel with enough PPE's, postponed final year exams in view of preventing all level of students from going to school and also stopping the ongoing voters' registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



"With the nation's COVID-19 status, we are on a time bomb which will soon explode. We are our own problems for refusing to do that which is right."



"It is worrying that we have a leader who is not one bit concerned about human life, but only interested in winning elections," he said.



Ghana's case count

According to updates provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) the count stands at 24,988 as at Monday, July 13, 2020.



The death toll is still at 139 and 21,067 persons have recovered/discharged.



Active COVID-19 cases are now at 3,782.

