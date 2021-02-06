Coronavirus: We all want to go to heaven but don't rush and die – Bishop Salifu Amoako to Ghanaians

Bishop Salifu Amoako, the leader and founder of Alive Chapel International

Bishop Salifu Amoako, the leader and founder of Alive Chapel International has commended Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams for demonstrating sound leadership with his decision to wear double nose masks during the funeral of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The Action Chapel founder was captured wearing two nose masks with some people questioning why a man who once prayed against the virus will take preventive measures instead of praying the virus off.



Speaking during a press interaction, Salifu Amoako applauded Duncan-Williams for setting a good example.



He urged Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols laid out by the government and health experts.



Bishop Salifu Amoako warned that the virus is claiming lives and while it is good to pray for an end to the pandemic, it is equally worthwhile to follow the safety measure.

We all want to go to Heaven but wait until it’s your time. All of us want to go to Heaven but make sure you wait until it’s your time. Don’t rush and die because you want to go to Heaven. There is no prophecy in Heaven. Whatever you do on this earth, do it well. Duncan-Williams did the right thing so if you criticize him, it’s purely nonsense. There is nothing wrong with him worrying double nose masks,” he said.



He also eulogized Duncan-Williams for his contribution to the growth of the Christian faith as well as the country.



He noted that Duncan-Williams is one of the men of God who always pray for the development of the country.



“If you want to talk about the people who interceded for the country, Duncan-Williams is one of them. I acknowledge what he did as the right thing. For him to wear double nose mask was great because sometimes you can’t be too sure.