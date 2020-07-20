General News

Coronavirus: We are focused on reducing active cases to zero – Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana is focused on redusing COVID-19 cases to zero to ensure that life returns to normal, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, the Information Minister said the country can only achieve the target if citizens strictly keep to the preventive measures.



“Ghana’s mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world. It’s around 0.56%/ 0.6…now we have to focus on reducing our active cases to zero just ,” Oppong Nkrumah told sit-in host Lantam Papanko.



He also revealed that the Health Ministry is currently resolving issues with some contact tracers who have pulled out even though the exercise is still ongoing.

“Ghana is doing enhanced surveillance in addition to our general surveillance. The general knowledge I had at a task force meeting is that the Ghana Health Service has been instructed to handle issues with regards to contract tracers. A few people might have pulled out but the exercise is ongoing.”



Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country now stand at 27,667 with 23,249 recoveries and 4,270 active cases.



Meanwhile, the death toll of the virus in the country is now 148.

