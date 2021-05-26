Coronavirus: We have engaged the Ghana Statistical Service ahead of census – GHS

Dr DaCosta Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr DaCosta Aboagye has shared that the Ghana Health Service has engaged the Ghana Statistical Service on the vaccination of census personnel ahead of the population census slated for June 27.

According to him, the Service is finding ways to ensure that officers who will carry out the census will receive their full vaccination before the exercise starts.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he shared: “We have started working with the statistical service to get them the vaccines for their work. But you know our responsibility is very large and we have to make sure the people have to get their 2nd doses because of the time we gave them. We even have a meeting with the Service to look at how we will vaccinate them before they go for the exercise. We are still working with them and planning and we will announce the outcome of that”.



Dr Da Costa Aboagye was confident that the personnel will receive their doses before the start of the census, as he notes that some officers may fall under the category of essential workers, people with underlying conditions or above 60 years and such they may have received their vaccines.

When questioned if the doses available will be enough to cater for these officers, he stated: “We are still looking for more vaccines and as the President mentioned in his speech, we are doing all we can to get additional vaccines. The census is set to begin at the end of June so there is more time to obviously plan for it”.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has scheduled the 2021 Population and Housing Census for Sunday, June 27, 2021.



The census was expected to take place in 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.