Coronavirus: We need to sharpen strategies to tackle deadly virus – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said there is the need to scale up efforts in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has now hit 433. A total of 777 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, shooting up the active cases to 5,786.



497 persons have also recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.



In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “Many heart-wrenching stories about COVID-19. Lots of families have been overcome with utter grief and total devastation."

“The respective private burials have been extremely difficult ceremonies to attend. Their pain is our pain and their loss is our loss – it diminishes all of us."



“Shall we please remember our compatriots in our prayers?"



“May we all as citizens and leaders resolve to do better in rising to this challenge and may we sharpen our strategies to defeat this pernicious virus that threatens the survival of humankind.”