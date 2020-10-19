Coronavirus: We're not in the stage to record second wave - Dr Nsiah-Asare assures

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has said the current Coronavirus figures recorded and the recent decline in the number of daily cases is enough indication that Ghana is not yet in the stage of second wave of infections.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put Ghana in a relatively stable position as far as the novel coronavirus is concerned.



In an interaction on Citi Breakfast Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Nsiah-Asare said, “I believe that we are not in the stage where we will record a second wave of the virus. However, we are very cautious as we are not out of the woods yet.”



Affirming the president’s statement about the current stance of the country in terms of the number of infections during the 18th address, Dr Nsiah-Asare noted that some regions which previously recorded high numbers have now seen a major decline in the daily infections.



Thus, some holding centres across the country are almost down with zero patients.



“There are some regions that have recorded zero active cases for the past two months. They include North East, Upper West, and Savannah. Ashanti Region is no longer second to Accra. When I checked the last time, there were only two patients on admission. I am sure they have been discharged by now. God being so good, about 50% of the cases are asymptomatic and are being managed from home which means that they are not very serious,” he added.

Dr Nsiah-Asare also shot down claims that the relatively low numbers and deaths recorded across the African continent were attributable to the tropical weather conditions.



He insisted that good leadership played an enormous part in the low infections in Africa, particularly Ghana.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare said, “I do not think it is so much of the climatic condition, or demography of Africa, because Africans in other parts of the world are also losing their lives. Leadership is very important. There are some countries in Africa that have done very well. Ghana is one of them.”



“Ghana is second to South Africa in terms of testing. We were the first country in Africa to initiate rapid tests at the airport. It is very encouraging because the scientist, doctors can do all they can, but we need someone to move the population along, which this leadership has done,” he added.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 47,372 infections with 398 still active while 46,664 have either been discharged or have recovered.

Also, 310 persons have been declared dead. The new target according President Nana Akufo-Addo is to achieve zero active cases.







