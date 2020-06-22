General News

Coronavirus: We will protect returning students – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured that the health status of all students returning to school from tomorrow will be prioritised.

According to the President, instructors, teachers and all those required to play various roles with the return of students to schools have been provided with the necessary PPE to protect the safety of the students.



However, the President urged parents to endeavor to support their wards with face masks as they return to school.

Additionally, Akufo-Addo announced a historic move to shoulder the entire cost of the fee for the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for all final year candidates of Senior High Schools about to take the exams.



The cost of this sponsorship amounts to GH¢75.4m and will cover over 300,000 candidates, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his latest address to the nation Sunday.

