Coronavirus: Why are schools open when the Supreme Court, Finance Ministry are closed – Bentil asks

Kofi Bentil is Senior Vice President of Imani Africa

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for the closure of schools following the occurrence of COVID-19 in them, wondering why the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Finance will close down due to the virus but allow schools to continue to operate.

Schools across the country have been opened for students in final year to write their final examinations. In senior high schools, second-year gold track students are also in school to finish up their semester. But Mr Bentil wants them closed down as the students are infecting one another in the schools.



The Supreme Court and the Ministry of Finance have been closed down after recording some cases. But schools continue to operate even after recording cases on campus. This development, Mr Bentil, finds untenable and wants the schools closed.



His has been consistent in calling for the closure of the schools on social media.



Meanwhile, some five senior high schools in the western region have recorded COVID-19 cases, further heightening fears about an escalation in cases in the schools across the country.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 270 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,518.



4 new recorded deaths have also been recorded moving the country’s death count to 139.



The number of recoveries/discharge however stands at 20,187 whiles active cases is 4,192.

