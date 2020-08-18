Politics

Coronavirus: Will the hot meals cure the virus? - Pratt quizzes

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Editor in Chief of the Insight newspaper

Editor-in-Chief for the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt, has asked the government how the hot meals to be provided to students will help cure the Covid-19 virus.

Addressing the nation on the 15th COVID-19 update, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he had instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that, from 24th August up to 18th September, all five hundred and eighty-four thousand (584,000) final year JHS students, and one hundred and forty-six thousand (146,000) staff, both in public and private schools, be given one hot meal a day.



This development, according to the President is as a result of the reports he received that some final year JHS students were going hungry, in complying with COVID-19 protocols.



This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Kwasi Pratt said the president’s speech created the impression that covid-19 has lost its “fear factor”.

According to Kwesi Pratt, the government should be more concerned with testing more people, if it wants to continue with the fight against the virus instead of providing hot meals.



“What at all do we want to achieve? Are we not concerned about how we can fight covid-19 to the end? What will the hot meal do? Let me know whether or not the hot meal is capable of curing the covid-19. I think we are joking with the COVID-19. From what the president said, it seems the virus is no more scary”, he stated.



Kwesi Pratt argued Ghana isn’t doing enough testing as a country and that there are still backlog and others who still have not received their results.

