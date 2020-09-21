Coronavirus: Your death predictions did not materialise - Nana jabs critics

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shamed his critics who predicted high infection and death rate following his decision to ease restrictions on the Coronavirus pandemic weeks ago.

The president was heavily criticized by political opponents and social commentators after he eased restrictions for Ghanaians to go out and participate in the voter registration exercise amidst the rising numbers in the Covid -19 cases.



Many Ghanaians including health workers and parents raised concerns about the government’s decision to allow students to return to school and write their final exams plus the full resumption of transport operations.



However, speaking in his 17th address to the nation on measures the country is taking to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo noted that his decisions were in the best interest of Ghanaians not to allow the pandemic stagnate the affairs of the country.



He said, “I am particularly excited at this development because, despite the fears and genuine anxiety expressed by some, and the criticisms proffered by some in the political space, these students have gone to school, studied, sat and completed their examinations unscathed. Their forward march in life has not been interrupted.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress heavily condemned the president’s plan to re-open schools, arguing he was putting the lives of the students at risk.



But Nana Addo who did not pay heed to his critics said on Sunday night that, “And, by the grace of God, the predictions made by some of widespread infections and even deaths did not materialise.”



He added, “I pledged I will be the last person to put the lives of students at risk, and I express my deep appreciation to all parents and guardians for the trust reposed in me and Government. I pray for the success of the students in their exams.”



The nation was thrown into confusion in July when some teaming Ghanaians called for the closure of schools after some students in Accra Girls SHS tested positive for Coronavirus shortly after school resumed.

