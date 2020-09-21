Coronavirus: Zero active cases ultimate aim – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the target of his government with regard to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is to record zero active cases in the country.

Addressing the nation in his seventeenth (17th) address since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana on continuing measures taken by his government against the spread of COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo said inspite of what is a very positive outlook in Ghana’s fight against the spread of COVID-19, the country is not out of the woods yet and that means, the people of Ghana cannot afford to let their guards down.



“As we work to rid the virus from our shores, let us continue to remember at all times that this virus is no respecter of persons and has recked its havoc on every country on the planet. There are countries that are imposing lockdowns all over again, others are imposing curfews all in a bid to curb the onset of fresh infections and a second wave” President Akufo-Addo said.



The President further charged the citizenry to continue to look out for one another and remain each others keeper, united, and with one goal in mind”, which is to win the fight against COVID-19.



“We will emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19. Zero active cases must be the ultimate aim” President Akufo-Addo added.



Testing at Kotoka Airport

According to President Akufo-Addo, some ten thousand and sixty one (10,061) passengers as at Friday, the 18th of September 2020, have been tested at the Kotoka International Airport.



“A total of twenty six positive cases have been recorded from the test in Kotoka. Let us pause for a moment, and imagine what would have happened that theae 26 positives had not been detected and had been allowed to mingle with the population” President Akufo-Addo stated.



“Let me assure you again that as President of the Republic, i will do everything in my power, to protect you and stop the importation of the virus into our country and limit and contain its spread. This is my solemn commitment to you” the President further said.



Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks



On the wearing of face masks, the President said per the new executive instruction issued on the 14th of September 2020, it remains mandatory in Ghana unit 14th December 2020.

“Until 14th of December 2020, the wearing of masks remains mandatory and the law enforcement agencies will be required to ensure this directive is respected by all. It has served us well in the fight against COVID-19, so i urge each and every one of us to wear our mask and do so correctly anytime we leave our homes” The President noted.



JHS/SHS Graduates



President Akufo-Addo recalled that on friday, 18th September, five hundred and thirty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (531,674) JHS 3 students completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). SHS 3 students also, President Akufo-Addo said, on 5th September, wrote the last paper of the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). To this end, the President congratulated all the graduating students and express delight in the fact that the COVID-19 Pandemic was not allowed to derail their education.



“I am particularly excited at this development because, despite the fears and genuine anxiety expressed by some, and the criticisms proffered by some in the political space, these students have gone to school, studied, sat and completed their examinations unscathed. Their forward march in life has not been interrupted. And, by the grace of God, the predictions made by some of widespread infections and even deaths did not materialise” President Akufo-Addo said.



Resumption of Football

With respect to football, the President said, “after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff”.



“No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory. The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations” the President pointed out.





