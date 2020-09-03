General News

Coronavirus active cases drop to 856 with 4 new deaths

Four new deaths have been recorded

Ghana’s coronavirus active cases have dropped from 904 to 856 despite the record of new cases.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, disclosed that there have been 4 new deaths with 55 new infections as at September 3.



The new cases were recorded in four regions namely Eastern– 21, Greater Accra – 20, Bono East – 8 and Ashanti – 6.



The total number of deaths now stand at 280 .



He added that the number of patients discharged have also increased to 43,557 cumulatively.



“As at 3rd September, we have the active cases of 856, dropping tom 904 yesterday. Our cumulative total comes to 44,713 and 43,557 have now recovered and we have so far recorded 280 deaths bringing our case fatality rate at 0.62 per cent.

“Our positive rate also continues to decline. The number of people being tested are relatively low,” he noted.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye commended Ghanaians for the continuous decline in infections, admonishing the citizenry to continue to adhere to the strict coronavirus health protocols.



Contrary to reports of reduction in aggressive testing of people for the COVID-19, he noted that the health sector was doing a lot to contain the disease. He attributed the relatively low number of new cases and the drop in active cases to the adherence of safety protocols among the public.



“Currently we are doing quite well as far as the numbers are concerned and I hope we will continue doing exactly what we are doing to be there. We continue to plead with people that don’t get complacent. We are down because we are doing a lot. We in the health sector will continue testing to help us contain the disease,” Dr Kumah-Aboagye furthered.

