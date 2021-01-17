Coronavirus active cases rise to 1,776 with 5 deaths

Sun, 17 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded 297 new positive coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases to 1,776.
Five more people have died of the virus which takes the death toll to 346.
This was announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in their latest Coronavirus update.
Out of this, 12 are in critical conditions while 53 others at the severe stage per the GHS.
See the post from the Ghana Health Service below:
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be giving his 22nd address on the measures to fight the Coronavirus later tonight.
