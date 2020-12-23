Coronavirus and Christmas: How Ghanaians intend to combine both

With Coronavirus sweeping through the country, there have been calls by a section of the public including the Ghana Medical Association for the suspension of this year's celebrations to prevent a surge in cases.

GhanaWeb took to streets of the capital of Accra to gauge the atmosphere ahead of the yuletide as well as speak to the public about how differently their plans will be, with Coronavirus in town.



A middle-aged man, Mr Mensah told GhanaWeb that “Christmas is a joyful time where friends and families meet to enjoy themselves but this time it is different with the Covid-19 but all the same we shall celebrate the Christmas but in a more sensible way so that it wouldn’t have any effect on our lives.”



Currently, Ghana has placed a ban on mass gathering as well as the closure of all beaches, clubs, cinemas in the country. This development has led to the cancellation of major concerts that usually take place at this time of the year.



Although people say they are going to celebrate the birth of Christ this month, citizens have been advised to adhere to all laid down safety protocols to prevent catching the virus in the course of celebrations.

A university graduate name Rachael had this to say, “Personally I don’t think (Covid-19) has affected my Christmas but to my friends who like going out to the beaches and all those places it will affect them.”



Another also noted that: “This year Christmas is too slow, nothing is happening in the country because of the Covid. There are no concerts this year, that is why the system is slow. We are not happy at all but everything happens for a reason so we will just focus and wait for 2021.”



