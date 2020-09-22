Coronavirus burial team member tests positive, infects wife

Director of Greater Accra Metro Public Health Department, Florence Kuukyi has disclosed that a member of the COVID-19 burial team and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

The public health director who spoke to 3FM on Tuesday, September 22, said the member and his spouse are self-isolating after contracting the novel virus.



“As I’m talking with you one of us has been infected. But we are just keeping quiet because we don’t have anybody to run to.



“The person was sick and went to the hospital and the person was asked to go do a test. It will interest you to know that this person’s spouse has also been infected. It’s disheartening,” she said.



She also expressed worry over the delay in the payment of their COVID-19 incentive package, promised them by the president.

“Our colleagues started receiving their waivers as far back as April, May. It’s August and we haven’t received anything.”



The president as part of plans to support frontline workers announced tax waivers and incentives to frontline workers, who were at the forefront of the fight against the virus.



As at Sunday September 20, Ghana's active Coronavirus case number stands at 554, according to the Ghana Health Service.