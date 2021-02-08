Coronavirus case count at AIS shoots up to 79

74 students and 5 staff members of the school have tested positive to coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Akosombo International School has increased by 37 bringing the total caseload to 79.

This number comprises 74 students and 5 staff members.



The Executive Director of the National Schools Inspectorate Authority, Dr. Hilda Ampadu who disclosed this in an interview on the ‘Probe’ show on Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com said the Ghana Health Service, Regional Health Directorate, and the Municipal Health Directorate are all on top of the situation and are working effectively with the school’s COVID-19 management team.



According to her, those who have tested positive are in stable condition and are being taken care of by the Ghana Health Service.



Meanwhile, fifteen more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 sending Ghana’s death toll to 464, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday.

Active cases have increased to 6,411 after 765 new cases were confirmed.



Currently, Ghana has a total of 71,533 confirmed cases after conducting 805, 652 tests since the virus first entered the country in mid-March 2020.



A total of 64,658 have recovered so far but 112 persons are presently in severe condition. 32 persons are in critical condition, with no patient on a ventilator currently.