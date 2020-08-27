Coronavirus case count hits 43,949 in latest update, death toll 270

General News Thu, 27 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
The coronavirus case count in Ghana has reached 43,949, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.
Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, made this known to the media on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He said active cases as of August 25, were 1,287, down slightly from the initial figure of 1,325.
According to him, deaths as of August 25, stood at 270.
He said a total of 42,392 patients had been discharged as of August 25, 2020.
According to him, about 439,246 tests have been conducted cummulatively in Ghana.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Akufo-Addo’s globally acclaimed response to coronavirus yielding results – BoG
- UNICEF, World Vision donate PPEs to Sanitation Ministry
- Coronavirus: Tourism industry faces US$1 trillion loss, 100 million jobs at risk - UN Report
- Tanzania bans more Kenyan airlines over coronavirus row
- Coronavirus: Foreign investors lost an average of US$75,000 in second quarter - GIPC
- Read all related articles