Coronavirus cases pass 47,000, actives now 301

46,398 persons have recovered from coronavirus so far in Ghana

Many Ghanaians no longer give attention to the case count of the deadly Coronavirus disease but it keeps increasing in the country.

From the latest release by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the total number of cases has gone past 47,000.



The current total number since Thursday, March 12, when the country recorded its first two index cases, up to Wednesday, October 7, is 47,005.



But recoveries-cum-discharges have risen exponentially, to 46,398, leaving only 301 patients with the disease.



Among these, about 195 are in the Greater Accra Region, which has so far recorded the highest number of cases in the country – 24,226.



Following the Greater Accra Region is the Upper East Region, which despite recording 323 cases, has 21 on admission.



The Ashanti Region, which follows the Greater Accra Region as regards the total cumulative cases, has only four patients being managed for the disease.

Four regions – Bono, North East, Northern and Upper West – have no active cases.



Across all the regions, 12 are in severe conditions while three are in critical conditions with two on ventilators.



The deaths since Day 1 now stand at 306.



About 63 persons from abroad have also tested positive for the virus with 33 of them having recovered and discharged.



So far, the country’s total cumulative tests stand at 497,782.